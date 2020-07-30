Lake Worth Beach requests input on downtown parking survey

Lake Worth Beach is conducting a parking survey focused on downtown business owners and employees to better understand the needs of those working downtown.
With only 21 questions the survey is not lengthy, however it covers a range of topics. A couple questions are, "How far is your typical parking location from your place of business or work?" and "For your business, on average how many staff members need to park each day?"
At the end of the survey, there is space to write additional input and the city encourages you do so. The businesses of Lake Worth Beach are an essential part of the unique downtown experience and the city considers them a priority.
To take the survey go to www.surveymonkey.com/lwbparkingsurvey.
Scripps Only Content 2020