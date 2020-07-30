Local female leaders to hold virtual panel on racial justice

Local, state and federal leaders are coming together Friday for a virtual panel on racial injustice.
The panel is being held by State Sen. Lori Berman, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
It is also bringing together a diverse group of female leaders in our community.
The panel starts at 1 p.m., and participants must register in advance.
Click here to register and email your questions for the event to Berman.Lori.Web@flsenate.gov.
