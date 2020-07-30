Local female leaders to hold virtual panel on racial justice

July 30, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 10:10 PM

Local, state and federal leaders are coming together Friday for a virtual panel on racial injustice.

The panel is being held by State Sen. Lori Berman, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

It is also bringing together a diverse group of female leaders in our community.

The panel starts at 1 p.m., and participants must register in advance.

Click here to register and email your questions for the event to Berman.Lori.Web@flsenate.gov.

