Missing mom's truck found in Hollywood

The truck that belongs to a missing mother has been found in Hollywood.
Leila Cavett's son was found wandering alone in Miramar on Sunday morning, but she was nowhere to be found.
Miramar Police say Cavett had recently traveled to Florida from Alabama, and that her last known location was possibly in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US 441.
Police are actively searching for Cavett and are concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000 and press 0 for communications.
