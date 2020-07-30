Missing mom's truck found in Hollywood

Missing mom's truck found in Hollywood
July 30, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 8:38 AM

The truck that belongs to a missing mother has been found in Hollywood.

Leila Cavett's son was found wandering alone in Miramar on Sunday morning, but she was nowhere to be found.

The toddler was found near the 1860 block of Southwest 68th Avenue.

Miramar Police say Cavett had recently traveled to Florida from Alabama, and that her last known location was possibly in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US 441.

Police are actively searching for Cavett and are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000 and press 0 for communications.

Scripps Only Content 2020