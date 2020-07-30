New grant program to assist West Palm Beach businesses

A new grant program is launching Aug. 1 in West Palm Beach to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus.
The Tier One Grant Program will provide rental assistance to businesses in the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. Companies can receive up to $2,500 a month for six months, with a maximum set at $15,000.
"We are anticipating dealing with the impact of COVID-19 for much longer than expected, and many downtown businesses will need our assistance with one key thing: help to pay their rent," said Raphael Clemente, Executive Director for the DDA. "This program is designed to help our small businesses get through this period of uncertainty with a little help to keep their doors open."
There are specific eligibility requirements that businesses must meet.
They must have no liens or taxes due on their property, have at least one year left on their location's lease term, and employ 15 or fewer people.
The business must also have been open for a minimum of one year and pass a background check before being approved for the assistance.
Click here more information on the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority and to apply for the grant.
