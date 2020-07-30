Palm Beach Co. to fine businesses not following coronavirus regulations

Palm Beach County issued a new order to crack down on businesses not following COVID-19 rules and regulations.
The county’s COVID-19 Education Compliance Team has been going around the county to perform spot checks at businesses and make sure they are following the rules.
Businesses can face a second degree misdemeanor for violating the rules.
A first offense will cost a business owner $250, and a second offense increases to $500. If the fine is not contested, those fees can be cut in half.
However, if the code enforcement board or a special magistrate has to get involved, fines can go up to $1,000 a day for a first offense and increase beyond that.
Fines for individuals breaking rules, like not wearing a mask, start at $25 for a first offense and then increase to $50.
The county’s mask mandate has been extended until August 23.
Scripps Only Content 2020