Palm Beach Co. to fine businesses not following coronavirus regulations
By Stephanie Susskind | July 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:45 AM

Palm Beach County issued a new order to crack down on businesses not following COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The county’s COVID-19 Education Compliance Team has been going around the county to perform spot checks at businesses and make sure they are following the rules.

Businesses can face a second degree misdemeanor for violating the rules.

A first offense will cost a business owner $250, and a second offense increases to $500. If the fine is not contested, those fees can be cut in half.

However, if the code enforcement board or a special magistrate has to get involved, fines can go up to $1,000 a day for a first offense and increase beyond that.

Fines for individuals breaking rules, like not wearing a mask, start at $25 for a first offense and then increase to $50.

The county’s mask mandate has been extended until August 23.

You can read the order here and more about the fine schedule here.

