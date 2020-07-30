Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast prepare for Isaias

Residents and emergency officials in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are preparing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend.
On Thursday, murky, muddy water was cleared at all eight pump stations in Wellington.
The village is using machines to pull weeds, algae, and debris as Isaias nears Florida.
"If the storm does come our way everything is clean and ready to go to pump out," said Terry Narrow, the surface water superintendent in Wellington. "It helps the water go through the bar screens and they won’t clog up and restrict the water flow."
Tables and chairs have been brought in and umbrellas are being taken down at the Wellington Aquatics Complex.
In Martin County, sandbags are now being handed out at East Ridge Park in Hobe Sound, and pumps are still running in the Hobe Heights neighborhood ahead of possibly more rain.
Several homes were left under water here from days of downpours.
"They have pumps in multiple locations," said Bill Pecci, the interim emergency management director for Martin County. "They are also draining retention ponds, they’re cleaning up all the debris around the main drains.”
Come this weekend, the Emergency Operations Center in Stuart will be active with about 12-20 people safely monitoring the storm.
"When they come in, we will space them out opposed to when we didn’t have the pandemic everybody was really close together," Pecci said.
With the storm’s path still uncertain, emergency officials say don’t be caught off guard.
"Prepare like we’re going to get a hurricane. They should have water, batteries, and their non-perishable foods," Pecci said.
Everyone is being reminded to bring in patio furniture and take in anything can be a projectile and launched in the wind.
You should also have an emergency kit ready just in case there are power outages.
Martin County has also activated its Community Information Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so you can call with questions or issues related to the storm. The number is 772-287-1652.
