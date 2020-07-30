PBSO: Day care provider arrested on child porn charges

A Palm Beach County man who runs a day care out of his home was caught with dozens of images of child pornography, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, detectives from PBSO's Special Victims Unit received information on March 25 that David Manas, 62, was knowingly possessing and transmitting images of child porn through the internet.
Manas was arrested on Thursday for 30 counts of possession of child pornography, and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.
PBSO said a day care is currently being run out of Manas' home.
If you or anyone you know may have used Manas for child care services, call Detective Amy Hoffman immediately at 561-688-4057.
