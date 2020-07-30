South Florida, Treasure Coast under Tropical Storm Watch

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida on Thursday, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Friday.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 20 mph.
Isaias is bringing heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds to parts of the Dominican Republic, and is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Friday night, the NHC said.
The latest forecast cone has shifted even farther to the east, and parts of Palm Beach County are now out of the cone. In addition, most of models keep the storm offshore of Florida over the weekend.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, which includes Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
LATEST FORECAST:
WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said that on its current track, the worst weather from Isaias would remain over the Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday.
On this track, South Florida and the Treasure Coast would see rain squalls beginning Saturday morning through Sunday, and several inches of rain are possible.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the Southeastern Bahamas by late Thursday night.
Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.
Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Friday night.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Dominican Republic (entire southern and northern coastlines)
- North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands
- Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador
- Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet
