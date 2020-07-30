St. Lucie County leaders to give 3 p.m. coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
St. Lucie County leaders on Thursday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
County officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 4,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 118 deaths.
Officials will also likely discuss their preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which may impact South Florida and the Treasure Coast over the weekend.
