St. Lucie County schools show off safety measures

St. Lucie County school leaders are showing families the new procedures that will be in place as the school year begins to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
The district plans to use universal health precautions, which include requiring everyone to wear a mask, asking students and staff to stay home when sick, encouraging frequent hand-washing and continuous cleaning of high-touch areas.
In the classroom, students will be spaced out every 6 feet when possible. Many hallways and stairwells in the schools are also designated as one-way to reduce congestion. Parents are also asked to pick up or drop off students at school or have them walk to school. Students who need to ride the bus will be spread out as much as possible and buses will be disinfected after every route.
If a student tests positive for the coronavirus, he or she must remain home for 14 days. The health department will conduct contact tracing and classrooms will be disinfected. If that student rode a bus, that bus will be taken out of service until a deep cleaning can occur.
Scripps Only Content 2020