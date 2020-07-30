Tropical Storm Isaias' forecast splits into very different paths

Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way over Puerto Rico on Thursday morning and approaching Hispanola.
According to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northwest at 20 mph.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said Isaias is going to be very tricky for us in South Florida because its current track gives us two very different weekend forecasts.
On Thursday, Isaias will pass by or over Hispaniola, which may interfere with it somewhat. By Thursday night, we will have an even better idea of how it may impact our weekend.
Once Isaias moves up into the Bahamas on Friday, it is expected to be impacted by drier air and wind shear. These two things are the reason the official forecast keeps it as a tropical storm through the weekend and not strengthening into a hurricane.
Is a minimal hurricane out of the question? Glazer said we can never say never, but there are no forecasts that have it becoming a hurricane right now.
So, the two current scenarios are as follows:
- Isaias follows the the European model which brings the center of the storm onshore into South Florida and then west of us. This gives us very windy and rainy weather from about late Saturday morning through most of the day on Sunday, and then possibly a few bands of rain on Monday as well as it moves north of us.
- Isaias follows the American model (and the HWRF) and stays off to our east. This gives us perhaps a few bands of rain along the coast, but also could end up giving us a mostly sunny and breezy/windy weekend.
The bottom line is that we could have a very rainy and windy Saturday afternoon through Sunday, but there's always hope that it passes to our east giving us a lot less trouble over the weekend, and that we will know a lot more after it clears Hispaniola later on Thursday night.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- British Virgin Islands
- Dominican Republic (entire southern and northern coastlines)
- North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands
- Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini
