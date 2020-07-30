Tropical Storm Isaias' forecast splits into very different paths

Tropical Storm Isaias developed Wednesday night.
This is one of those storms that is going to be very tricky for us here in South Florida because its current track gives us two very different weekend forecasts.
Today, Isaias will pass by or over Hispaniola, which may interfere with it somewhat. By tonight, we will have an even better idea of how it may impact our weekend.
Once Isaias moves up into the Bahamas tomorrow, it is expected to be impacted by drier air and wind shear. These two things are the reason the official forecast keeps it as a Tropical Storm through the weekend and not strengthening into a Hurricane. Is a minimal Hurricane out of the question? We can never say never, but there are no forecasts that have it becoming a Hurricane right now.
So, the two current scenarios are as follows:
1) Isaias follows the the European model which brings the center of the storm onshore into South Florida and then west of us. This gives us very windy and rainy weather from about late Saturday morning through most of the day on Sunday, and then possibly a few bands of rain on Monday as well as it moves north of us.
2) Isaias follows the American model (and the HWRF) and stays off to our east. This gives us perhaps a few bands of rain along the coast, but also could end up giving us a mostly sunny and breezy/windy weekend.
So, I think the main thing we will emphasize this morning is that we could have a very rainy and windy Saturday afternoon through Sunday, but there's always hope that it passes to our east giving us a lot less trouble over the weekend, and that we will know a lot more after it clears Hispaniola later tonight.
