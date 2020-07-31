Boynton Beach woman wins scholarship after writing essay on racism

A Boynton Beach woman won a full tuition scholarship for an essay she wrote about racism in America.
Florida Career College created the "Be the Change" scholarship to give its students a voice for equality.
L'Jaree Troupe's essay was selected out of 160 submissions from FCC schools across the county.
Troupe is studying to become a nurse. She said she was inspired to join the medical field after her mother died from cancer and her nurses took such great care of her.
"She was saying they were so good and she almost forgot about her sickness because they were her friends," Troupe said.
She is currently finishing her degree to become a medical assistant and will use the money she saves at FCC to help continue her schooling to become a nurse.
