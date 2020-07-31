Delray Beach 'restaurant week' will span entire month of August

This weekend kicks off an annual tradition for restaurants in Delray Beach.
"Restaurant week" always starts at the beginning of August, but this year the deals last the entire month.
Kicking off Saturday, more than 50 restaurants in downtown Delray Beach will offer deals and specials.
Co-owner of Big Time restaurant group Todd Herbst said it is exciting to still see the downtown development authority hosting restaurant month.
Many events were canceled due to the pandemic, but this is one where safety and social distancing can still be practiced.
"Even with all of the restrictions going on right now, all of us have really nailed the to-go game," Death or Glory executive Chef Alex Zarlenga said.
Zarlenga said business is normally slow during the summer, so the added help from restaurant month is needed.
"We don't have the tourists. This is truly the time where it's just us the locals living here, so it is time to go out and support your businesses," Zarlenga said.
Herbst said they have made sure to offer cheaper options for restaurant month knowing spending may be tight for some people.
"We understand we have a lot of people who had their hours reduced or are on unemployment, so hopefully they're still able to enjoy a three-course dinner at a reasonable price," Herbst said.
DDA executive director Laura Simon said they are also offering a bingo challenge for people to play for prizes.
"It is not just you have to dine your way through, but there are different actives to go diagonal across and different chances to win," Simon said.
Scripps Only Content 2020