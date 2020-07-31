Embattled Delray Beach city manager fights back

Delray Beach's suspended city manager is fighting back and telling his side of the story, calling the allegations against him "false charges."
George Gretsas sent a complaint to the city Friday, putting it on notice for whistle blower protection.
City commissioners voted 3-2 last month to begin the process of firing Gretsas after an outside investigation concluded that he violated city policy for bullying and retaliation.
In the written complaint, obtained exclusively by Contact 5, Gretsas claims recent attempts to terminate his employment and smear him are retaliation for "exposing corrupt activities" in the city, including issues with the city's reclaimed water and drinking water.
Gretsas is the sixth city manager or interim city manager for Delray Beach since 2013, including Neal de Jesus, who served twice as interim city manager.
Commissioners will meet Aug. 24 to begin the formal process of firing Gretsas, who remains on paid leave.
