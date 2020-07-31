Gov. DeSantis to give 11:30 a.m. update on Isaias preparations

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Friday on the state's preparations for Hurricane Isaias, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the east coast of Florida this weekend.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Florida Division of Emergency Management in Tallahassee.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida, including Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Lake Okeechobee, due to the threat of Isaias over the weekend.
On Thursday, DeSantis urged Floridians to have their hurricane kit ready, including seven days worth of food, water, and medicine, as well as an evacuation plan in the event that evacuations are ordered.
"We do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida, even if the storm remains off our shore, which is the current forecast," DeSantis said.
