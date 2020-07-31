Hurricane Warning issued for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

A Hurricane Warning has been issued on Friday for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias over the weekend.
The Hurricane Warning extends from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line in Central Florida.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and is moving northwest at 15 mph. The forecast cone has shifted farther west, with the eye of the hurricane very close to the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast coastlines, paralleling the beaches, late Saturday night into overnight Sunday.
By Sunday afternoon, Isaias is forecast to be north of our viewing area.
LATEST FORECAST:
Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night, and is no longer expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Friday afternoon and evening.
Isaias is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night, and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Strengthening is expected later Friday night and early Saturday, and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next couple of days.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line
- Northwestern Bahamas
- Southeastern Bahamas
- Central Bahamas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Hallendale Beach to south of Boca Raton
- Volusia-Brevard County line to the Flagler/Volusia County line
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton
- Lake Okeechobee
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia County line to Ponte Vedre Beach
