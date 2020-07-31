No evacuation orders in St. Lucie County for Hurricane Isaias

St. Lucie County officials held a news conference this evening regarding Hurricane Isaias.
Isaias is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph.
St. Lucie County is among the counties places under a hurricane warning which spans from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line in Central Florida.
County administrator Howard Tipton said there are no evacuation orders.
St. Lucie County's Emergency Management staff said they are urging residents to shelter in place, and there are no immediate plans to open shelters or issue evacuations.
The storm is forecast to move near or over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of Florida Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday for every county on Florida's east coast from Miami-Dade to Nassau County.
