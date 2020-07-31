No plan to open storm shelters in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County leaders provided an update Friday on their preparations for Hurricane Isaias, which is forecast to affect the area this weekend.
The county is now under a hurricane warning, meaning sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
Mayor Dave Kerner, along with other county officials, spoke at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach.
"This is a trying and taxing time here in Palm Beach County," Kerner said.
The wind threat has increased for South Florida and tropical storm-force winds are likely starting Saturday afternoon in Palm Beach County, according to director of emergency management Bill Johnson.
At this time, there is no plan to open storm shelters.
"Because of COVID, we feel you are safer at home," Johnson said.
Johnson said people who live in a mobile home are encouraged to stay with a friend or a hotel during the storm.
All county parks and beaches will be closed on Saturday, Palm Beach County administrator Verdenia Baker said.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasized not to have parties during the hurricane amid the pandemic and stressed to keep wearing your mask.
"Don't make us spend our time coming to block parties and gathering when we need to be doing something else," Bradshaw said.
The sheriff urged everyone to "take a deep breathe" because this is not a Category 5 hurricane.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 33,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 815 deaths.
