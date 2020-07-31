Palm Beach County leaders to give 4:45 p.m. update on Hurricane Isaias

Palm Beach County leaders on Friday will provide an update on their preparations for Hurricane Isaias, which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to our area over the weekend.
Mayor Dave Kerner, along with other county officials, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:45 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach.
Officials will also give an update on Palm Beach County's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 33,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 815 deaths.
