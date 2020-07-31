Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast under Hurricane Watch

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are under a Hurricane Watch on Friday due to the potential threat of Hurricane Isaias over the weekend.
The Hurricane Watch extends from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line in Central Florida. In addition, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for north of Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, as well as Lake Okeechobee.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and is moving northwest at 16 mph. The forecast cone has shifted slightly to the west, putting more of our viewing area in the cone.
Hurricane Isaias is bringing squally weather over the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, spreading into the central Bahamas.
Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night, and is no longer expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Glazer said most of the computer models are in good agreement that Isaias will stay offshore of Florida over the weekend.
Glazer said that if Isaias stays farther west, South Florida and the Treasure Coast will experience more bands of heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Saturday afternoon through at least the first part of Sunday.
"As we get into Saturday night through early Sunday morning at least, probably through late Sunday morning, that's when we have the highest chance to see the greatest impact from this storm," Glazer said.
Conditions will then improve late Sunday as Isaias moves north of our viewing area.
If, however, Isaias tracks more east, there will be less of an impact on our weather.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas on Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the central Bahamas on Friday night, and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Some strengthening is possible on Friday and Friday night, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days, the NHC said.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini
- Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands
- Central Bahamas including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- North of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- North of Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet
- Lake Okeechobee
