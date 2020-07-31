President Trump to visit Tampa Bay area on Friday

President Donald Trump will make a quick visit to the Tampa Bay area on Friday as the state closely monitors Hurricane Isaias.
The president had planned a full weekend of campaign events but canceled some of them due to the threat of Isaias approaching the east coast of Florida.
RELATED: Latest forecast for Hurricane Isaias
According to the White House, President Trump will arrive at Tampa International Airport at 3:20 p.m., and will then participate in a Campaign Coalitions event with sheriffs from across the state of Florida.
Following that event, the president will travel to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair for a COVID-19 response and storm preparedness roundtable at 4:30 p.m., then deliver remarks at a fundraising committee dinner, which is closed to the media.
According to the Miami Herald, a single ticket to Friday's fundraising reception costs $5,600. Those who donate or raise $35,000 will receive two tickets and a photo opp with the president. In addition, those who contribute $100,000 will be given access to the roundtable discussions.
Trump had planned to travel to South Florida for a Saturday event at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, but that has been canceled due to Hurricane Isaias.
Our news partners at WFTS contributed to this article.
Scripps Only Content 2020