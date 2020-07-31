Records unsealed in civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell

A trove of records unsealed Thursday night in a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the close friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, offers new insight into accusations against her and cast doubt on claims made by her attorney's at a recent court hearing.
The records unsealed are part of the civil lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The case was settled in 2017, but Giuffre has since fought to have sealed records in the case released publicly.
THE DEPOSITIONS
Among the newly unsealed records includes a deposition of Giuffre in which she claims to have had sexual encounters on Epstein's private island and his homes in Palm Beach and New York.
Giuffre accuses Maxwell of physical abuse, stating in sworn testimony that Maxwell "trained me as a sex slave."
Giuffre also alleges she witnessed Maxwell engage in sex with underage girls.
Maxwell denied these accusations in a 2016 deposition, calling Giuffre an "absolute liar."
THE EMAIL
At a bail hearing for Maxwell's criminal charges on July 14, Maxwell attorney's argued for her release pending trial, telling the court she had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade.
But among the hundred's of pages of unsealed records is an email between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein from 2015.
In that email, Maxwell writes Epstein she would appreciate it if a different woman "would come out say she was your g'friend - I think she was from end 99 to 2002."
Epstein writes back, saying he was "ok" with that. He also writes, "you have done nothing wrong" and encourages her to "start acting like it."
MAXWELL'S CRIMINAL CHARGES
Maxwell, 58, was arrested by the FBI on July 2 on Federal charges of Maxwell, 58, of enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation, and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.
She pleaded not guilty to those charges and denies the allegations.
A judge denied Maxwell be released on bail, and she's currently in custody awaiting her trial.
