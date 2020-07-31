St. Lucie County to hold briefing at 6:15 p.m. on Isaias

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
St. Lucie County officials said Friday they will hold a news conference this evening regarding Hurricane Isaias.
The briefing will be held in Fort Pierce at 6:15 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide
Isaias is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph.
Earlier Friday, St. Lucie County was among the counties places under a hurricane watch which pans from Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line.
St. Lucie County's Emergency Management staff said they are urging residents to shelter in place, and there are no immediate plans to open shelters or issue evacuations.
The storm is forecast to move near or over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of Florida Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday for every county on Florida's east coast from Miami-Dade to Nassau County.
Scripps Only Content 2020