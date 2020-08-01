Beachgoers visit Delray Beach despite closures

Delray Beach closed their beaches ahead of Isaias but that did not stop people from still visiting to see the ocean and high waves.
RELATED: Hurricane Center | Latest on Isaias
Many people said they were eager to get out of the house before the brunt of the storm starts to arrive Saturday night and Sunday.
"We are abiding by the rules. We're not going on the beach since they're roped off. Karen is actually from California and has never seen a hurricane or experienced one before," said one beachgoer.
At 7:30 p.m., the weather was still fairly calm in Delray Beach with a few gusty winds.
Scripps Only Content 2020