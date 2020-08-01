County: Be honest when seeking shelter during storm

Honesty is key for those who seek shelter from Hurricane Isaias in Palm Beach County.
The coronavirus pandemic has presented a new challenge in the way Palm Beach County protects its most vulnerable residents during a storm.
Palm Beach County has opened multiple shelters for people living in mobile home parks.
Face masks and temperature checks are required for anyone 2 or older.
Palm Beach County shelters are also accepting people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
To help stop the spread of the virus, there's also a screening process in which evacuees are being urged to answer questions truthfully.
"You must be honest when you come in and the questions are asked," County Administrator Verdenia Baker said. "Please answer them honestly because you're not only continuing to jeopardize your own physical health, but you're now jeopardizing others."
The shelters are located at Palm Beach Central High, Lake Shore Middle, Park Vista Community High and Palm Beach Gardens Community High schools. There is also a special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds and a pets-only shelter at the West Boynton Recreation Center.
