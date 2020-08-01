County-by-county FPL power outages from Isaias

County-by-county FPL power outages from Isaias
August 1, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 8:05 PM

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Below are the latest power outages according to Florida Power and Light:

  • Palm Beach County: 640 customers out of 755,680 customers
  • Martin County: 180 customers out of 93,400 customers
  • St. Lucie County: 280 customers out of 134,800 customers
  • Indian River County: 0 out of 98,000 customers
  • Okeechobee County: 50 out of 20,400 customers

Last updated at 8 p.m. Saturday.

