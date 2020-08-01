County-by-county FPL power outages from Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida and the Treasure Coast.
Below are the latest power outages according to Florida Power and Light:
- Palm Beach County: 640 customers out of 755,680 customers
- Martin County: 180 customers out of 93,400 customers
- St. Lucie County: 280 customers out of 134,800 customers
- Indian River County: 0 out of 98,000 customers
- Okeechobee County: 50 out of 20,400 customers
Last updated at 8 p.m. Saturday.
