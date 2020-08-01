Florida passes 7,000 coronavirus deaths with rise of 179; cases under 10,000

Through Friday, California is in first place with 500,057 cases, including the addition of 8,086 Friday, third in the nation behind Florida, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. Texas is third behind Florida with 435,956, including an additional 8,839 Friday, which is the second highest in the U.S. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is a 4415,014, with 745 more.