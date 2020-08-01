FPL preps for Hurricane Isaias response

Florida Power & Light provided an update Saturday morning about its efforts to respond to Hurricane Isaias.
FPL spokesman Dave Reuter reminded customers that the storm has the potential to knock out power to a significant number of customers.
Florida's largest utility company has amassed a restoration workforce of more than 10,000 people.
It has also secured an additional 2,900 external personnel, bringing in crews from nearly 10 states, including Florida, Georgia and Texas.
FPL crews will be working around the clock to restore power to service areas.
Bucket truck crews are unable to ascend in buckets until winds are below 35 mph.
Customers are reminded to never use a generator indoors.
