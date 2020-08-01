Gov. DeSantis holds press conference as Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Saturday morning as Hurricane Isaias approaches southeast Florida.
DeSantis says the federal government has approved federal disaster assistance.
"Remain vigilant," DeSantis said. "This is an evolving situation. We know we're going to get some impacts."
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for coastal Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias this weekend.
The Hurricane Warning extends from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line in Central Florida.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and moving northwest at 12 mph. The track has moved slightly east.
The center of Isaias is approaching Andros Island and is expected to approach southeast coast of Florida later Saturday.
