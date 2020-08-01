Hurricane Warning in effect for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for coastal Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias this weekend.
The Hurricane Warning extends from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line in Central Florida.
As of 11 p.m. Friday, the storm is still packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and moving northwest at 15 mph. Tropical storm conditions and heavy rain continue to spread across the central Bahamas Friday night.
Chief First Alert Weather Meteorologists Steve Weagle said the storm's arrival has slowed a few hours with the strongest winds after midnight Saturday.
Weagle said the worst weather will occur late Saturday evening, peaking into Sunday at about 6 a.m.
The probability of Palm Beach County seeing tropical storm force winds is likely, but there is only a one in 10 chance of hurricane-force winds.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the central Bahamas tonight, near or over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
From Friday night through Tuesday, South Florida into east-Central Florida could receive 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.
By Sunday afternoon, Isaias is forecast to be north of our viewing area.
Chief First Alert Weather Meteorologists Steve Weagle, James Wieland discuss the latest on Hurricane Isaias on Facebook Live:
Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night, and is no longer expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Isaias is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night, and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Computer models continue to agree that the storm will come very close to the east coast of Florida with a potential landfall possible.
Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next couple of days as it moves up the coast of the U.S., threatening other states.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line
- Northwestern Bahamas
- Central Bahamas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton
- Lake Okeechobee
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia County line to Ponte Vedre Beach
