Kitesurfers ride the waves in Juno Beach

Kitesurfers were enjoying the last few minutes of sunlight Saturday evening ahead of Isaias' arrival to South Florida.
Earlier in the day, heavy rainbands hit the area for about 45 minutes.
Weather conditions were windy but dry at about 8:15 p.m., allowing beachgoers to enjoy the sights.
"We're not really doing much. Now it's a tropical storm, so it's not that strong," one beachgoer said. "You're not worried about it at all?" asked WPTV reporter Michelle Quesada. "No."
Chief First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Weagle said Isaias is still expected to get better organized and become a hurricane again after it was downgraded to a tropical storm at 5 p.m. Saturday.
