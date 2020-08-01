LIVE: West Palm Beach mayor discusses Hurricane Isaias preparations

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James spoke with WPTV on Saturday afternoon about the approach of Hurricane Isaias.
Mayor James said that storm water drains around the city are being cleared by crews and they will be checked as soon as possible after the storm passes to minimize flooding. City crews will be out clearing storm debris from roadways on either Sunday night or Monday morning.
Mayor James urged the public to avoid the temptation of throwing a "hurricane party" during the pandemic, "People should keep in mind that we are in the middle of a pandemic and that the guidelines issued by the CDC as well as the county's Executive Order, shutting down businesses at 11 o'clock at night, should be honored. A lot of times when these events happen, particularly experienced Floridians like to get together and have hurricane watch parties and that type of thing. Not a good idea during a pandemic. Please do not try to have big parties or anything. We're also telling people to stay off the roads. Shelter in place."
Watch a live stream of the conversation in the player below:
Scripps Only Content 2020