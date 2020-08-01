LIVE: West Palm Beach mayor discusses Hurricane Isaias preparations

Mayor James urged the public to avoid the temptation of throwing a "hurricane party" during the pandemic, "People should keep in mind that we are in the middle of a pandemic and that the guidelines issued by the CDC as well as the county's Executive Order, shutting down businesses at 11 o'clock at night, should be honored. A lot of times when these events happen, particularly experienced Floridians like to get together and have hurricane watch parties and that type of thing. Not a good idea during a pandemic. Please do not try to have big parties or anything. We're also telling people to stay off the roads. Shelter in place."