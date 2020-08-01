Photos and video of Hurricane Isaias impacting South Florida

Photos and video of Hurricane Isaias impacting South Florida
August 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 6:45 PM

Do you have photos or video you'd like to share with us? Email them to youreport@wptv.com.

Some surfers were taking advantage of some larger than usual waves at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain and active waves for surfers at Lake Worth Beach

WPTV YouReporter Leigh Kaufman sent in this photo of dark clouds over Delray Beach as Isaias approached Saturday afternoon.

A view of Delray Beach on Saturday afternoon as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
A view of Delray Beach on Saturday afternoon as Hurricane Isaias approaches.

Here are some beautiful shots from WPTV photographer Kaan Pala at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Lake Worth Beach on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
Lake Worth Beach on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
Lake Worth Beach on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
Lake Worth Beach on Saturday, August 1, 2020 as Hurricane Isaias approaches.

And here's a couple of quick timelapse clips from Kaan showing the clouds rolling in.

A timelapse view of clouds rolling in Saturday afternoon at Lake Worth Beach

WPTV YouReporter Peggy McPherrin submitted this clip from the beach.

Beachgoers enjoying the weather prior to the arrival of Isaias

WPTV reporter Miranda Christian sent in this clip showing what driving conditions were like Saturday afternoon while the storm was still over The Bahamas.

Rain and high winds are affecting drivers in South Florida

Here's a view from inside the WPTV offices on Saturday afternoon.

A view from inside WPTV on Saturday afternoon

Scripps Only Content 2020