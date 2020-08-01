3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County

Indian River County officials said they will open storm shelters Saturday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
The county said they are ordering a voluntary evacuation for mobile/manufactured home residents, low lying areas and the barrier island.
The following shelters will open at 2 p.m. Saturday:
- Special Needs Shelter – Treasure Coast Elementary – 8955 85th St. in Sebastian
- Pet-Friendly Shelter – Liberty Magnet School – 6580 81st St. in Vero Beach
- General Population – Freshman Learning Center – 1507 19th St. in Vero Beach
The entire Treasure Coast is under a hurricane warning.
County officials remind evacuees that there is a risk for COVID-19 when around large groups of people such as in a public shelter. You are encouraged to seek shelter at the home of a relative or friend.
