3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County
August 1, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 1:05 AM

Indian River County officials said they will open storm shelters Saturday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

The county said they are ordering a voluntary evacuation for mobile/manufactured home residents, low lying areas and the barrier island.

The following shelters will open at 2 p.m. Saturday:

  • Special Needs Shelter – Treasure Coast Elementary – 8955 85th St. in Sebastian
  • Pet-Friendly Shelter – Liberty Magnet School – 6580 81st St. in Vero Beach
  • General Population – Freshman Learning Center – 1507 19th St. in Vero Beach

The entire Treasure Coast is under a hurricane warning.

County officials remind evacuees that there is a risk for COVID-19 when around large groups of people such as in a public shelter. You are encouraged to seek shelter at the home of a relative or friend.

