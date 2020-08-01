Suspect arrested in shooting of 3-year-old child

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child in Lake Worth Beach.
Jimmy Destine faces multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse and firing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the injured child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Barbera said when deputies arrived, they learned the child had been shot in the 900 block of South A Street.
Detectives determined that the shooting was not a random act.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Destine was arrested Friday and booked into the main Palm Beach County jail. His bond was set at $60,000.
