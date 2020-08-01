What's closed and where storm shelters are located

Shelters
Palm Beach County
Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W. Canal St. N, Belle Glade
Palm Beach Gardens High School: 4245 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Central High School: 8499 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington
Park Vista High School: 7900 Jog Rod, Lake Worth
Animals only shelter for residents sheltering at Park Vista High School: West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth
Indian River County
A last resort for evacuees as part of a voluntary evacuation for mobile/manufactured home residents, low lying areas and the barrier island:
Special needs: Treasure Coast Elementary, 8955 85th Street, Sebastian
Pet friendly: Liberty Magnet School, 6580 81st Street, Vero Beach
General population: Freshman Learning Center, 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach
Okeechobee
Red Cross will open a shelter at 4 p.m. Saturday at Elementary School, 2468 SW Seventh Ave., Okeechobee
Martin
At this time, Martin County has no plans to open any shelters.
St. Lucie
At this time, St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management staff is urging residents to shelter in place during this event, as there are no immediate plans to open shelters or issue evacuations.
Closures
Palm Beach County
All County Library System locations closed Saturday and Sunday.
All parks and beaches will be closed Saturday. County parks and beaches will re-open Sunday if conditions allow. Mounts Botanical Gardens will be closed Saturday and Sunday, reopening on Tuesday.
All Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County facilities and operations will be closed Saturday. There will also be no garbage, recyclables or yard waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County and no onsite drop-offs will be accepted until after the storm passes and it is safe to open facilities up.
West Palm Beach has suspended commercial and residential grbage/trash pickup on Saturday and Sunday. Pickups are scheduled to resume on Monday. "Special pickups” aue suspended until further notice.
Martin County
All county beach access pointed closed.
All county libraries closed at 1 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday
All county parks and facilities closed, including Sailfish Splash Waterpark, Phipps Park Campground, Sand Dune Café and community centers closed Saturday and Sunday
All athletic programs and reservations canceled Saturday and Sunday
Hobe Sound Bascule and Old Roosevelt bridges locked down at 10 a.m. Saturday. Large boats will be unable to travel north/south in the Intracoastal Waterway or east/west in the Okeechobee Waterway following the lockdown.
Okeechobee
County library open until 6 p.m. weather permitting
County swimming pool closed Saturday and Sunday
Indian River
City of Vero Beach and Indian River County Beach Access Points will close to the public at 5p.m. Saturday. Dependent on local weather conditions, the affected Beach Access Points are tentatively scheduled to re-open on Monday morning.
Goline and Community Coach ceased operation Saturday and will tentatively resume operations on Monday morning.
Transportation
Palm Tran will cease operations at 4 p.m. Saturday and plans to resume Sunday.
Tri-Rail has ceased operations until further notice.
Education
Florida Atlantic University suspended all non-essential activities on campuses suspended Saturday and Sunday. Operations at the Harbor Branch campus in Fort Pierce suspended both days.
Palm Beach State College closed Saturday and Sunday. Normal operations are scheduled to resume Monday.
Indian River State College closed all campuses Monday to allow for a complete physical assessment of the college as soon as conditions allow. The college expects to reopen on Tuesday once campuses are determined to be safe and secure.
