County-by-county FPL power outages from Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida and the Treasure Coast.
Florida Power and Light spokesman Bryan Garner said they have assembled about 10,000 men and women, including 2,000 lineworkers from 20 different states, to restore power as quickly as possible.
Below are the latest power outages according to Florida Power and Light:
- Palm Beach County: 360 customers out of 755,680 customers
- Martin County: 10 customers out of 93,400 customers
- St. Lucie County: 430 customers out of 134,800 customers
- Indian River County: 180 out of 98,000 customers
- Okeechobee County: 0 out of 20,400 customers
Last updated at 1 a.m. Sunday.
