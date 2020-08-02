One-month lows: State's coronavirus deaths rise by 62, cases up 7,104

Florida reported an increase of 62 deaths and 7,014 cases – the lowest in one month – as the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 13.44, and total tests were down, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
In other good news, the first-time positivity rate for new tests was 9.28 percent, the lowest in 14 days. Also, the increase in hospitalizations was 178 compared with 439 the day before.
Palm Beach County's fatalities remained at 833, the second highest in the state after 18 Saturday and a record-tying 21 Tuesday.
On the Treasure Coast, the state lowered St. Lucie's death toll by 1 to 124 as Martin increased by 3 to 78 and Indian River remained at 48. Okeechobee stayed at 6. Miami-Dade climbed by 22 and Broward rose by 3.
The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13 and the smallest cases rise was 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend.
Until Saturday's death increase of 179, the state record had been broken four days in a row: 257 Friday, 253 Thursday, 216 Wednesday and 186 Tuesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 7,084 and in seventh place in the nation. Nonresidents' deaths remained at 122 with a total death count of 7,206.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
The previous time there were under 100 deaths was back-to-back 77 last Sunday and Monday, which were the lowest since the 35 last month.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Saturday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 17 with 140.
The state's list of deaths and cases Sunday noted 64 deaths were added since the previous day's report and 2 residents were removed, including the one in St. Lucie, because they were "ruled out" as coronavirus-related for a net increase of 62.
Texas for the third day in a row Saturday reported the most deaths in the U.S., 268, after 295 Friday, a record 322 Thursday and 315 Wednesday and is in eighth place behind Florida. California reported a record 216 and is in third place overall.
In the U.S., Florida represented 17.9 percent of the deaths and 19.4 percent of the cases Saturday.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 487,132, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 64,000 at 15.1 percent.
California is in first place with 506,592 cases, including the addition of 6,542 Saturday, third in the nation behind Florida, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. Texas is third behind Florida with 444,738, including an additional 9,539, which is the second highest in the U.S. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is at 415,767, with 630 more.
In South Florida, there were 27 of the 62 deaths reported Sunday for a total of 3,503 at 49.4 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 439, a rise of 2 and Hillsborough climbed by 6 to 347. Lee has 300, with was no change.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently, including 9,642 Saturday.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was last Saturday's rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,726,562, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 17.3 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.07, percent compared with 13.03 Friday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.44 percent of 87,975 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Saturday -- the lowest in two weeks – after 15,09 the day before with 100,563, a record 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The total number of tests was the second lowest in two weeks behind 77,148 on July 20. Most state testing sites were closed Friday and Saturday before the tropical storm though it takes several days for the state to receive test results.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 8.2 percent compared with 8.8 the day before. The high during was 13.4 percent two weeks ago.
Miami-Dade's figure of 15.2 was nearly the lowest in two weeks with 14.9 two days earlier. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward it was 12.1 percent compared with the lowest over two weeks of 10.8 percent two days ago.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 11.0 compared with a two-week low of 8.7 percent on July 21 as well as two-week lows in Martin at 4.3 percent and in Indian River 5.6 percent. Okeechobee was at 10.4 percent compared with the low of 9.1 percent four days earlier.
The state reported 9.28 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Saturday – the lowest in two weeks – compared with 11.04 the day before.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate is 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.15 percent.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 372 compared with 580 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 34,226 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,483 compared with 2,745the day before, and Broward at 998 vs. 2,388. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 104 in St. Lucie, 11 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 25 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 1,230 in the state over seven days for 21.0 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 78 for 10.3 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 6.1 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,669, which is 281 more in one week. Broward increased to 745 with a rise of 140 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky at 740 with 4 more. Nevada is at 835 after gaining 5.
The state on Saturday identified 18 deaths: 12 men ranging from 34 to 96, including 48 and 50, and 6 woman from 51 to 93. St. Lucie identified six more though the increase was five from Friday: 4 women (52, 67, 76, 86) and 2 men (62, 74). The fatalities in Indian River were two men (70, 81) and a 98-year-old woman, which the oldest of a 98-year-old man.
