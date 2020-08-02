Photos and video of Hurricane Isaias impacting South Florida

August 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 1:00 PM

Surfers and kitesurfers at Juno Beach take advantage of the high waves ahead of Isaias:

Kitesurfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias

Some surfers were taking advantage of some larger than usual waves at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain and active waves for surfers at Lake Worth Beach

Maggie Grosso filmed this water spout at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Saturday afternoon.

Water spout spotted on Hutchinson Island

WPTV YouReporter Leigh Kaufman sent in this photo of dark clouds over Delray Beach as Isaias approached Saturday afternoon.

Here are some beautiful shots from WPTV photographer Kaan Pala at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.

And here's a couple of quick timelapse clips from Kaan showing the clouds rolling in.

A timelapse view of clouds rolling in Saturday afternoon at Lake Worth Beach

WPTV YouReporter Peggy McPherrin submitted this clip from Jupiter beach.

Beachgoers enjoying the weather prior to the arrival of Isaias

On Sunday, the beach at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island was a popular spot to view the waves rolling in.

Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida

Kite surfers took advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.

Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach

This clip from WPTV YouReporter Johan Teller shows wind and rain at Clear Lake.

Wind and rain at Clear Lake

WPTV YouReporter Patty Brack sent in this clip of water crashing into the rocks at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

Water crashing at "The Rocks" on Hutchinson Island

Viewer Jo-Ann Prisco sent in this clip of the first feeder band arriving in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.

First feeder band of Isaias in Port St. Lucie

WPTV reporter Miranda Christian sent in this clip showing what driving conditions were like Saturday afternoon while the storm was still over The Bahamas.

Rain and high winds are affecting drivers in South Florida

Here's a view from inside the WPTV offices on Saturday afternoon.

A view from inside WPTV on Saturday afternoon

