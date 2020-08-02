Photos and video of Hurricane Isaias impacting South Florida

Do you have photos or video you'd like to share with us? Email them to youreport@wptv.com.
Surfers and kitesurfers at Juno Beach take advantage of the high waves ahead of Isaias:
Some surfers were taking advantage of some larger than usual waves at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Maggie Grosso filmed this water spout at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Saturday afternoon.
WPTV YouReporter Leigh Kaufman sent in this photo of dark clouds over Delray Beach as Isaias approached Saturday afternoon.
Here are some beautiful shots from WPTV photographer Kaan Pala at Lake Worth Beach on Saturday afternoon.
And here's a couple of quick timelapse clips from Kaan showing the clouds rolling in.
WPTV YouReporter Peggy McPherrin submitted this clip from Jupiter beach.
On Sunday, the beach at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island was a popular spot to view the waves rolling in.
Kite surfers took advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.
This clip from WPTV YouReporter Johan Teller shows wind and rain at Clear Lake.
WPTV YouReporter Patty Brack sent in this clip of water crashing into the rocks at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
Viewer Jo-Ann Prisco sent in this clip of the first feeder band arriving in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.
WPTV reporter Miranda Christian sent in this clip showing what driving conditions were like Saturday afternoon while the storm was still over The Bahamas.
Here's a view from inside the WPTV offices on Saturday afternoon.
Scripps Only Content 2020