Tree branch snaps, takes down power line in West Palm Beach

City officials are reminding the community about the dangers of falling debris during severe weather events.
The West Palm Beach Fire Department posted a picture Sunday morning on Twitter showing a massive tree that snapped and tore down a power line on 47th Street near Spruce Avenue.
Crews with Florida Power & Light are working to restore outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
FPL said toppled trees falling onto equipment and power lines, along with excess vegetation and debris, is considered the leading cause of outages during a storm.
While FPL trims trees from more than 15,000 miles of power lines each year, keeping trees away from power lines is a shared responsibility.
