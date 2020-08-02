WATCH LIVE: Palm Beach County recap on Isaias

Mayor Dave Kerner said Sunday that Palm Beach County "got very lucky" as it was spared any serious impact caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Kerner said the county had "minimal power outages" and a few downed trees, but there was no significant damage.
"I am pleased that this was more of an exercise than a real event," Bill Johnson, the county's director of emergency management, added.
Palm Beach County will close all of its shelters that were opened ahead of the storm.
All county beaches and parks are reopening Monday, and public transportation will resume normal operations Monday as well.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker said state-supported coronavirus testing sites will also begin to reopen Monday. She also reminded residents that the county remains under a state of emergency because of the virus.
To that end, Baker said, the remaining face masks being distributed to residents will be mailed out this week.
Kerner said the county will now "return 110% of our focus back to the COVID-19 pandemic."
