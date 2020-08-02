Waves increase in Vero as Isaias approaches Florida coast

Waves and winds began to increase late Saturday night in Indian River County as Isaias started to approach the Florida coast.
RELATED: Hurricane Center | Latest on Isaias
Many businesses in downtown Vero Beach closed early ahead of the storm, and there were few cars on the road.
WPTV spotted a few sightseers at the beach, but they headed back inland once the wind started to increase.
As of 11 p.m., Isaias was still a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. However, the system is still expected to become a hurricane again before the center of circulation nears Palm Beach County on Sunday morning.
Scripps Only Content 2020