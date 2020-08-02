Waves increase in Vero as Isaias approaches Florida coast

Waves increase in Vero as Isaias approaches Florida coast
August 2, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 12:30 AM

Waves and winds began to increase late Saturday night in Indian River County as Isaias started to approach the Florida coast.

RELATED: Hurricane Center | Latest on Isaias

Many businesses in downtown Vero Beach closed early ahead of the storm, and there were few cars on the road.

WPTV spotted a few sightseers at the beach, but they headed back inland once the wind started to increase.

As of 11 p.m., Isaias was still a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. However, the system is still expected to become a hurricane again before the center of circulation nears Palm Beach County on Sunday morning.

Vero Beach conditions - Tropical Storm Isaias.

Posted by WPTV on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020