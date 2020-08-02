What's closed and where storm shelters are located

Shelters
Palm Beach County
Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W. Canal St. N, Belle Glade
Palm Beach Gardens High School: 4245 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Central High School: 8499 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington
Park Vista High School: 7900 Jog Rod, Lake Worth
Animals only shelter for residents sheltering at Park Vista High School: West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth
Indian River County
A last resort for evacuees as part of a voluntary evacuation for mobile/manufactured home residents, low lying areas and the barrier island:
Special needs: Treasure Coast Elementary, 8955 85th Street, Sebastian
Pet friendly: Liberty Magnet School, 6580 81st Street, Vero Beach
General population: Freshman Learning Center, 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach
Okeechobee
Red Cross opened at Elementary School, 2468 SW Seventh Ave., Okeechobee
Martin
No plans to open any shelters.
St. Lucie
Emergency management staff is urging residents to shelter in place during this event, as there are no immediate plans to open shelters or issue evacuations.
Closures
Palm Beach County
All county Library System locations closed Sunday.
All parks and beaches parks and beaches will re-open Sunday if conditions allow. Mounts Botanical Gardens will be closed Sunday, reopening on Tuesday.
Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County will offer no garbage, recyclables or yard waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County and no onsite drop-offs will be accepted until after the storm passes and it is safe to open facilities up.
Boca Raton closed all city parks and facilities until further notice.
Boynton Beach closed the following on Sunday: Oceanfront Park & Beach, John Denson Pool, The Links at Boynton Beach, Tennis Center, Harvey Oyer Park & Boat Ramp and Public Parks.
Delray Beach closed beach until further notice.
Greenacres parks will remain closed through Sunday.
Lake Worth Beach closed city parks, Snook Island Ramps and Bryant Park Boat Ramp until further notice.
Palm Beach town closed all beaches Sunday. The Palm Beach Par 3 reopening planned for 9 a.m. Monday. The Mandel Recreation Center, Phipps and Seaview tennis centers reopening planned Monday at normal operating hours. All recreational facilities will be closed on Sunday.
Riviera Beach temporarily suspended trash pickup.
Royal Palm Beach parks closed Sunday.
Wellington parks and facilities will be closed through Sunday. Normal hours of operation are expected to resume on Monday.
West Palm Beach has suspended commercial and residential garbage/trash pickup Sunday. Pickups are scheduled to resume on Monday. "Special pickups” are suspended until further notice.
Martin County
All county libraries, beach access points, parks and facilities closed, including Sailfish Splash Waterpark, Phipps Park Campground, Sand Dune Café and community centers closed Sunday
All athletic programs and reservations canceled Sunday
Hobe Sound Bascule and Old Roosevelt bridges locked down. Large boats will be unable to travel north/south in the Intracoastal Waterway or east/west in the Okeechobee Waterway following the lockdown.
Roosevelt Bridge closed at 9 p.m. Saturday to allow law enforcement monitoring the bridge to seek shelter. The bridge will reopen when tropical-force winds have suvsided.
Okeechobee County
County swimming pool closed Sunday
Indian River County
City of Vero Beach and Indian River County Beach Access Points closed to the public Sunday. Dependent on local weather conditions, the affected Beach Access Points are tentatively scheduled to re-open on Monday morning.
St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce Public Works and Code Enforcement staff concluded a citywide cleanup Saturday, removing debris and signs from the right of ways. There will be no further pickups, therefore residents should refrain from placing debris or solid waste at the curb until the storm has passed.
Port St. Lucie parks may reopen to the public at noon Sunday, barring weather conditions.
Transportation
Palm Tran ceased operations at 4 p.m. Saturday and plans to resume Sunday.
Tri-Rail has ceased operations until further notice.
Goline and Community Coach will tentatively resume operations on Monday morning.
Palm Beach International closed the terminal building to the public starting at 6 p.m. Saturday after the last departing commercial flight.
Education
Florida Atlantic University suspended all non-essential activities on campuses suspended Sunday. Operations at the Harbor Branch campus in Fort Pierce suspended Sunday.
Palm Beach State College closed Sunday. Normal operations are scheduled to resume Monday.
Indian River State College closed all campuses Monday to allow for a complete physical assessment of the college as soon as conditions allow. The college expects to reopen on Tuesday once campuses are determined to be safe and secure.
Malls
The Mall at Wellington Green plans to delay opening until 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Gardens Mall is scheduled to reopen at noon Sunday.
Scripps Only Content 2020