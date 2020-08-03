Amber Alert issued for missing 19-day-old boy

The Coconut Creek Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-week-old child.
At 2:30 this afternoon, police responded to the 4900 block of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek to investigate a domestic dispute.
Police say the suspect, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, forcibly removed his son, Joshua Pachon Quinteron, from his mother.
Witnesses told investigators that Garcia was seen hitting and shaking the child as he was running away from the scene.
The boy is 19 days old, born on July 15, 2020.
Investigators determined that Garcia took an Uber ride with the child to Oakland Park.
He was last seen exiting the Uber with the child near the intersection of NE 10th Avenue and NE 38th Street in Oakland Park.
The child has been entered into the state and national missing and endangered child database.
Anyone with information on Garcia's location should call 911.
If you have any information that might help investigators, please call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.
