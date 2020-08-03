CoreLife Eatery creates nearly 80 Palm Beach County jobs this summer

CoreLife Eatery just opened its second location in Palm Beach County this summer which created a combined total of nearly 80 jobs.
Most of the positions are full-time opportunities with potential for growth.
CoreLife Eatery is considered a fast-casual restaurant, which is a concept that offers the convenience of food served quickly without full table service.
As part of the CoreLife Eatery mission, each menu item is curated with fresh ingredients that are prepared daily from whole foods.
CoreLife uses only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs.
The menu features grain bowls, green salads, soups, bone broth and dinner plates featuring roasted vegetables and house-made sides.
A new addition making its debut at the Royal Palm Beach location are tacos.
“One of the reasons why I wanted to franchise with CoreLife Eatery is because their mission has always been to serve nutrient-packed meals made from scratch with fresh ingredients in a clean and safe environment. We continue to stand by our mission as this has not changed,” said Drew DeGrazia, owner of CoreLife Eatery in Royal Palm Beach.
The fresh food restaurant chain is expecting to bring more jobs to the region with a plan to open 15 South Florida locations over the next five years.
In June, CoreLife Eatery opened its first Florida location at 8170 Glades Road in Boca Raton.
The new Royal Palm Beach restaurant opened on July 30 and is located at 440 South State Road 7.
To learn about the job opportunities at CoreLife Eatery, click here: https://www.corelifeeatery.com/
Scripps Only Content 2020