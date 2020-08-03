Details on the early voting locations near you

The Primary Election is held on Tuesday, August 18, but early voting is available at a number of locations near you.
Here are the locations offering early voting in South Florida, along with the specific dates and times they are open.
PALM BEACH COUNTY (Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 16, 10a-7p):
Acreage Branch Library, 15801 Orange Blvd. Loxahatchee, FL 33470
Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW 4th St. Belle Glade, FL 33430
Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center, 1901 N Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
FAU, 777 Glades Rd. Rm.109 Boca Raton, 33431
Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Dr. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Hagen Ranch Branch Library, 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
Lantana Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Rd. Lake Worth, FL 33462
Main Library Summit, 3650 Summit Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406
SOE Glades Branch Office, 2976 State Rd #15, 2nd Floor Belle Glade, FL 33430
South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
Wellington Branch Library, 1951 Royal Fern Dr. Wellington, FL 33414
Wells Recreation and Community Center, 2409 Avenue H West Riviera Beach, FL 33404
West Boca Library, 18685 State Rd. 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
West Palm Beach City Hall, Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St. West Palm Beach, FL 33401
City of Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres, FL 33463
MARTIN COUNTY (Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-5p):
Elections Center at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd Stuart FL 34994
ST. LUCIE COUNTY (Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-6p):
Zora Neale Hurston Library, 3008 Avenue D Fort Pierce, FL 34950
Orange Blossom Business Center, Entr 2 (Supervisor of Elections Office), 4132 Okeechobee Rd. Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Place Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34984
Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY (Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-4p):
Supervisor of Elections Office, 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967
Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers, 1225 Main Street, Sebastian, FL 32958
Indian River County Main Library, 1600 21st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY (Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 15, 8:30a-4:30p):
Supervisor of Elections Office, 304 NW 2nd St, Okeechobee, FL
