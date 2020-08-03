Early voting underway this week in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Early voting started on Monday in Palm Beach County and begins later this week on the Treasure Coast for the primary election, which will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Here are the locations offering early voting in South Florida, along with the specific dates and times they are open.
PALM BEACH COUNTY:
(Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 16, 10a-7p)
- Acreage Branch Library, 15801 Orange Blvd. Loxahatchee, FL 33470
- Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW 4th St. Belle Glade, FL 33430
- Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center, 1901 N Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
- FAU, 777 Glades Rd. Rm.109 Boca Raton, 33431
- Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Dr. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- Hagen Ranch Branch Library, 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
- Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
- Lantana Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Rd. Lake Worth, FL 33462
- Main Library Summit, 3650 Summit Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406
- SOE Glades Branch Office, 2976 State Rd #15, 2nd Floor Belle Glade, FL 33430
- South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
- Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
- Wellington Branch Library, 1951 Royal Fern Dr. Wellington, FL 33414
- Wells Recreation and Community Center, 2409 Avenue H West Riviera Beach, FL 33404
- West Boca Library, 18685 State Rd. 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
- West Palm Beach City Hall, Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St. West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- City of Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres, FL 33463
MARTIN COUNTY:
(Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-5p)
- Elections Center at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd Stuart FL 34994
ST. LUCIE COUNTY:
(Thursday, August 6 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-6p)
- Zora Neale Hurston Library, 3008 Avenue D Fort Pierce, FL 34950
- Orange Blossom Business Center, Entr 2 (Supervisor of Elections Office), 4132 Okeechobee Rd. Fort Pierce, FL 34947
- Port St. Lucie Civic Center, 9221 SE Civic Center Place Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
- Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34984
- Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY:
(Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15, 8a-4p)
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers, 1225 Main Street, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Indian River County Main Library, 1600 21st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY:
(Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 15, 8:30a-4:30p)
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 304 NW 2nd St, Okeechobee, FL
