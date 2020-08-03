Flood Advisory issued for southeastern Palm Beach County until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flood Advisory for poor drainage areas of northern Broward County and southeastern Palm Beach County, effective until 7:45 p.m.
At 5:53 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Hillsboro Beach, Godfrey Road, Boca Pointe, Boca Del Mar, North Pompano Beach, Hillsboro Ranches, Hillsboro Pines, Sandalfoot Cove, Ramblewood East and Pompano Beach Airport.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
