Florida's Agriculture Commissioner announces coronavirus campaign

Florida's Agriculture Commissioner announced a new initiative on Monday morning to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The 'Be SMART Florida' campaign encourages residents to social distance, mask up, avoid crowds, remember to wash hands, and throw away disposable items like gloves, masks, and wipes.
"In the past month, we have seen record breaking cases, deaths, and hospitalizations," Nikki Fried said during a news conference in Tallahassee. "COVID-19 remains out of control in Florida."
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
The educational campaign will include public service announcements from famous Floridians sharing the 'Be SMART' message.
Fried added she believes Florida needs a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Not enough people are doing the small things to slow down COVID-19," Fried said. "It breaks my heart for all those who are scared. Scared to send their kids to school, scared to go into businesses, scared of where we go from here."
Fried said the state finds itself divided over simple things like wearing a mask and keeping our distance.
"Please know that someone in Florida's leadership hears you, has heard you from the beginning, and will continue to hear and speak up," Fried said. "To reopen our state and our economy safely, we must all be in this together."
For more information about the 'Be SMART Florida' campaign, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020